Suspect in Lincoln Park Home Robbery and Assault Pleads Guilty

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a home robbery and assault that took place in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this year.

Authorities say the robbery and assault happened in a home on the 600 Block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 a.m. March 13.

Christian Hamzah Coleman, 19, turned himself into authorities on March 22 for multiple warrants stemming from his involvement in the home robbery.

According to reports, two victims were assaulted during the break-in. They were treated and released from a local hospital.

Coleman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of Aiding and Abetting Burglary in the First Degree, Aiding and Abetting Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, and Aiding and Abetting False Imprisonment.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 9.