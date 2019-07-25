All Aboard! Thomas, Percy Begin Two Week Stay in Duluth

Thomas and Percy will Spend Two Weekends in the Twin Ports for the Steam Team Tour 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The Steam Team Tour 2019 features Thomas the Tank Engine and his best friend Percy the Small Engine.

Children and their families are invited to spend a day with Thomas & Friends when they chug into the Depot on the North Shore Scenic Railroad July 26 – 28 and August 2 – 4.

The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

Ticket prices are $22 for Thomas and an additional $8 to add a ride with Percy for ages 2 and up.

Families can enjoy Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more.

Day Out With Thomas offers an opportunity for children and their families to take a 25 minute ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, meet Percy and to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway.

