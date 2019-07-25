All Aboard! Thomas, Percy Begin Two Week Stay in Duluth

Thomas and Percy will Spend Two Weekends in the Twin Ports for the Steam Team Tour 2019
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – The Steam Team Tour 2019 features Thomas the Tank Engine and his best friend Percy the Small Engine.

Children and their families are invited to spend a day with Thomas & Friends when they chug into the Depot on the North Shore Scenic Railroad July 26 – 28 and August 2 – 4.

The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

Ticket prices are $22 for Thomas and an additional $8 to add a ride with Percy for ages 2 and up.

Families can enjoy Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops, and more.

Day Out With Thomas offers an opportunity for children and their families to take a 25 minute ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, meet Percy and to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway.

Click here if you’d like to purchase tickets today.

