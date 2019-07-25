Animal Allies Debuts New Outdoor Education Space to Community

Animal Allies introduces their new space at their Summer open house.

DULUTH, Minn.- Animal Allies in Duluth is expanding once again. This time with a whole new outdoor play space added on to their existing building, providing a bigger area for people to get to know the animals.

What better way to debut animal allies’ new out door education center than at their annual Summer open house?

The humane society has had a busy Summer hosting art and animal camps for kids.

Rounding off this week’s camp, they wanted to open up their newly added space to all Northlanders who may be interested in seeing what they have to offer.

The new indoor/outdoor area will be used primarily for teaching purposes. It’s a quiet space where people can spend more time getting to know the animals.

“What this means is that have more opportunity for the community to come here and participate and experience animal allies in a whole different way, and that’s something really special and unique that not every humane shelter has an opportunity for. Just knowing that that’s something we can provide for the community is something really special,” development officer Michelle Sternberg said.

One young camper, Deon Hendrickson, says she’s excited to see how people will enjoy the new space. She’s been to animal allies’ Summer camps in the past and thinks the new area is a good place to play with the dogs and cats.

“I feel good because people get an opportunity to have a new space at animal allies. I think animals don’t really like to play in rocks, so some of the animals can play here,” Hendrickson said.

Animal Allies is finishing off a busy summer with more community events including a rummage sale this weekend and a trip to Wade Stadium Thursday Aug. 1 for humane society day.