‘Bag It Duluth’ Seeks Reusable Bag Donation Sites

They would need these businesses and organizations to be donation sites for reusable bags to handout

DULUTH, Minn.- “Bag It Duluth” is calling on businesses, and organizations to become donation sites for reusable bags to hand out to those willing to go plastic–free.

Thursday, the “Unitarian Universalist Congregation” of Duluth became a donation site for the reusable bags that volunteers have made out of donated t–shirts.

‘Bag it Duluth’ says plastic fragments are now found in the waters of St. Louis River and off Park Point, which is impacting fish and an average Duluth grocery stores gives out approximately 1.5 million single–use carry out bags every year.

“So we are in this incredible crises right now. We know that the United Nations has said that there is a global emergency because of plastics in the ocean. We have 20 million pounds of plastics entering the Great Lakes. We know that climate scientists are saying we have about 12 years to sort of shift our behavior”, said Jamie Harvie, Bag It Duluth Coordinator.

If you’d like to become a reusable bag donation site, or hold a “Bagathon” to help make the reusable bags, click here.