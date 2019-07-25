Bowfest Returns to Mont Du Lac Resort

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Bows are ready and targets are set.

BowFest, the largest Archery and outdoor festival is back at the Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior.

For the next four days archers will get a chance to roam the hills of the resort to hit some targets.

During Bowfest, Mont Du Lac turns into an amusement park for archers and bow enthusiasts.

The hills are filled with 3D animals serving as targets for a realistic experience.

There are also courses for everyone to enjoy so they can show off their skills.

“It gets you excited. A little competition, trash talking with your buddies. See who shoots better. That’s half the fun actually,” said Mark Neumann.

Bow fest is the largest festival of its kind.

Last year, the fest attracted about three thousand folks.

This year, the resort is hoping to welcome nearly ten thousand.

“It’s exciting for us. It’s probably our biggest summer event at this point since we started doing summer activities,” said Resort Manager Mike O’Hara.

If archery isn’t an interest, guests can hang out by the stage to check out concerts headlined by Clay Walker and Clint Black.

There are also tons of food options and vendors who can help with your archery needs.

Bowfest continues through this Sunday.