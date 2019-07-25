Disabilities Expo Raises Money for All-Abilities Park

Ground is expected to be broken in August at the Webster Dream Park in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – People with disabilities came together in Superior to learn about available resources in the Twin Ports and raise money for a good cause.

The annual Empowerment Expo at the Mariner Business and Retail Center is organized by North Country Independent Living.

The center provides services, job skills training and more for people with all kinds of disabilities.

They say the expo helps people know what’s out there and continue to live independently.

“It’s a gathering of community, a gathering of people with disabilities, a gathering of support for each other and to let people know that there’s a very good chance we can help them with their day to day lives,” said Russ Stover of North Country Independent Living.

This year’s event was a fundraiser for an all-abilities playground to be built at the Webster Dream Park in Superior’s South End.

A young girl is helping plan the fundraiser. She says they have raised about $250,000 of their $285,000 goal.

“I thought it wasn’t fair that everybody couldn’t play with each other and that they just got wheeled around everywhere so I decided it would be fair if they had a park just like us,” said Kenna Hermanson.

More than $5,000 in prizes were raffled off at the expo for the playground.

Ground is expected to be broken in August.