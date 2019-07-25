Duluth Home Staging and Decor Store Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Reimagined by T. Underwood is open on W 1st St.

DULUTH, Minn.- One of Duluth’s newest businesses may be your next stop if you’re looking to remodel or re–design your home.

“Reimagined by T. Underwood” held their official ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber of commerce Thursday.

The store on West 1st St. is a home staging, paint and antique store.

The owner says her collection of high–end Annie Sloan chalk paint makes the business stand out.

“There’s not a lot of home-stagers in Duluth, actually, so that’s one thing that sets me a part from some of the other businesses. I’m not just an antique store, i have a lot of other things, unique gifts. I’ve been a buyer my whole life, before I started this business,” store owner and designer Tammy Clore said.

Reimagined by T. Underwood plans to host chalk paint workshops every Saturday and ‘Chalk Paint 101’ classes every other Tuesday at their location, 138 W 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802.