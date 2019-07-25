Duluth Police Searching for Male Suspect After Search Warrant

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say they are actively searching for a 19-year-old suspect that fled from officers Thursday morning.

According to authorities, officers were executing a search warrant on the 2800 Block of West 1st Street when the 19-year-old male jumped out of a second story window and fled.

Officers say they recovered two handguns that were discarded by the suspect while fleeing.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.