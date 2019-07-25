Handcrafted Ravioli Augusti Offers Seafood Satisfaction

LUTSEN, Minn. – Entrees are sizzling off the menu this summer at The Strand Waterfront Dining and Wine Bar at Lutsen Resort up the North Shore.

Executive Chef Chris Homyak has hand selected fine ingredients and recipes to refresh the restaurant’s menu this year.

This week’s cooking connection features a handcrafted Ravioli Augusti.

Ravioli Augusti:

House made beet ravioli with crab cream cheese stuffing, crayfish, pan seared diver scallops, red onion, tomato, and scallions on a white wine cream sauce. Garnished with asiago cheese, radish sprouts, and bulls blood micro greens.

The Strand Waterfront Dining and Wine Bar is located at 5700 West Highway 61 in Lutsen, Minnesota.

To make dining reservations call (218) 206-8157.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. every night.

Click here for more information and to learn more about the local restaurant.