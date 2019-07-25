Hillside Youth Theatre Performs “The Oddest Sea”

DULUTH, Minn. – Hillside Youth Theatre is performing their newest production, “The Oddest Sea.”

The play is described as Homer’s Odyssey meets rock n’ roll.

The director tells us the kids have been working on the show for six weeks and they’re excited to finally perform in front of an audience.

“A lot of these kids wouldn’t have access to something like theatre or learning how to act or sew or construct sets. It’s a fantastic program because it provides a good theatre arts education,” said Antony Ferguson, Director of Hillside Youth Theatre.

You can catch the show Friday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park Middle School.