International Falls man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

ORR, Minn. – An International Falls man was transported to a Duluth hospital Wednesday night following a motorcycle crash near Mead Wood Road in Orr.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened in the 1100 Block of the Ash River Trail at approximately 9:21 p.m.

Authorities say the lone male driver was entering into a left hard curve in the road when the motorcycle drive off the right side the roadway.

The driver was treated at the scene and transported to Essentia Health Duluth for further care. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, but appears to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.