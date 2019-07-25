Legendary Pitcher Ila Borders Returns to the Northland

Borders played for the Duluth-Superior Dukes from 1997 to 1999.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies had a special guest at Wade Stadium Thursday night as legendary pitcher Ila Borders returned to the Northland for the first time in two years.

Borders was the first woman ever to earn a collegiate baseball scholarship and went on to sign with the St. Paul Saints in 1997, as well as spending a few seasons with the Duluth-Superior Dukes, becoming the first woman to pitch a winning professional game. She says as soon as she walked in, she immediately remembered how well she was treated by the local fans and community.

“I remember the “Ila Borders Duluth Fan Club” out there. I remember being so stressed. There’s so much pressure. But I remember coming out here and I had tons of support,” Borders said.