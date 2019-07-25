Miracle Treat Day Returns, Raising Funds for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare

Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, July 25, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Another year, another blizzard forecasted in the middle of July!

On Thursday, July 25, all Northland Dairy Queen locations are taking part in Miracle Treat Day, donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat purchase.

All funds raised by DQ franchises in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, the nation’s first hospital for children who have disabilities.

In addition to the hospital campus in St. Paul, Gillette also has eight clinics in Minnesota including Duluth and six clinics in the Twin Cities metro.

In 2018, Gillette provided care to 25,000 children, with over 500 being from the Twin Ports and Iron Range area.

Last year Minnesota and western Wisconsin Dairy Queen locations raised more than $280,000 for Gillette.

$25,625 was raised in the Duluth area alone.

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen brand has raised nearly $150 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States and Canada through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign, and other local programs.

Click here to find a location near you taking part in Miracle Treat Day, and remember to take a picture with your blizzard, using #miracletreatday on social media.