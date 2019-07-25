Mont Du Lac Debuts Updates to Resort During Bowfest

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Guests of the Bow fest were some of the first to enjoy a few new changes made to the Mont Du Lac Resort.

The resort added new log cabins that can be rented for the summer.

Each cabin can accommodate up to ten people.

There is also a RV park that can fit more than twenty five trailers.

In recent years, resorts like Mont Du Lac are starting to become a place for families to enjoy year round.

“To make it economically feasible you will need to diversify from just winter activities,” said Mont Du Lac Owner Larry Pulkrabek.

“A lot of the resorts out there are trying to figure out ways to take that season, what’s now a 90 day season and use the whole year,” Pulkrabek explains.

Mont Du Lac also opened a new marina that crews worked on last month.