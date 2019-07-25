Saints Football Team Teach Fundamentals at Youth Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – The dreams of becoming a St. Scholastica football player began Thursday up at Saints Field as the team held their annual youth football camp.

The campers aged five to 13 were put through several drills that focus on skills like ball security and agility. The goal of the camp is to not only teach the fundamentals of football, but to also instill the mantra of the CSS football team which is “Live the Standard”.

“Our players here are mentors. Hopefully our young community members are looking up to our players. Eventually we want this to be a streamline to really reach into the community and say: “Come to St. Scholastica. This is your future”. We do a lot of good things with the community that the kids could definitely see us off-campus as real people,” said offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta.