Solon Springs Resident Wins Special Edition Police Motorcycle

John Kiel had the raffle picked out of 8,000 people to win a special edition motorcycle.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- What started as a donation to support law enforcement has turned into the surprise of a lifetime for one Solon Springs man.

John Kiel was picked out of 8 thousand people to win a custom police motorcycle donated by Harley–Davidson in honor of national police week.

Raffle proceeds went to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund.

Kiel was excited to be the owner of a special edition bike, but was more honored to know what his raffle ticket money benefited.

“It’s just an honor to have this. It’s just a beautiful bike, special paint job. If you can see the blue pin striping on there, that represents the thin blue line for police officers,” Kiel said.

The memorial fund has raised money and hosted events that honor fallen officers and their surviving families since 1984. Harley–Davidson has donated money to the cause for over a decade.