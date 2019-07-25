Surfer And Inventor Honored In Northland

Tom Blake will be honored Friday night in Ashland during a paddle boarding event

ASHLAND, Wis.- A native son of Washburn and one of the world’s most well know long board surfers will be honored tomorrow night as paddle boarders will travel from memorial park in Washburn to Houghton Falls.

Tom Blake…is one of the most famous inventors for watersports, creating the hollow surfboard back in 1926, while also building the prototype of the first wind surfer in 1931. Organizers say if Blake was alive he would be proud of Friday’s event.

“I would hope that he would be proud of us for highlighting the bay that he loved. And the fact that we were and are continue to honor the bay as a part of Lake Superior, and his great love for the water”, said Mary McGrath, Washburn Chamber of Commerce Program Director.

The free paddle board trip will take off from memorial park in Ashland at 5 p.m. Friday night.