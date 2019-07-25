Surfer And Inventor Honored In The Northland

Tom Blake, famous for his watersport inventions will be honored Friday night in Washburn

WASHBURN, Wis.- A native son of Washburn and one of the worlds most well know long board surfers will be honored Friday night as paddle boarders will travel from Memorial Park in Washburn to Houghton Falls.

Tom Blake is one of the most famous inventors for water sports creating the Hollow Surfboard back in 1926 while also building the prototype of the first wind surfer in 1931.

Organizers say, if Blake was alive, he would be proud of Friday’s event.

“I would hope that he would be proud of us for highlighting the bay that he loved. And the fact that we were and are continue to honor the bay as a part of Lake Superior, and his great love for the water”, said Mary McGrath, Washburn Chamber of Commerce Program Director.

The free paddle board trip will take off from Memorial Park in Washburn at 5 p.m. Friday.