Tappen’s Grand Slam Helps Huskies Hold Off Border Cats

The Huskies would score four runs in the third and fifth innings.

DULUTH, Minn. – Alex Tappen would hit a grand slam in the fifth inning as the Duluth Huskies top Thunder Bay 9-7 Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Tappen, Channy Ortiz and Kyle Jacobsen each scored twice for Duluth who will look for the sweep against Thunder Bay Friday night.