Blueberry Festival to Benefit Iron River Lions Club This Weekend

The 55th Annual Iron River Lions Club Blueberry Festival is Happening July 25 - 28

IRON RIVER, Wis. – Food, fun and live entertainment is taking over the community of Iron River, Wisconsin Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, July 28.

The 55th annual Iron River Lion Club Blueberry Festival is set to raise money for community programs and projects.

The money raised from the Blueberry Festival goes directly back into the community for vision screening at the elementary school and day care, building a new community playground in 2018, helping youth projects including the baseball field, the Maple Northwestern Music Department, college scholarships, drug free graduation parties, roadside clean up, collection of eye glasses, hearing aides, building and installing handicap ramps, monetary donations to the local food shelf, library, local volunteer fire and ambulance services and much more.

Saturday is a full day of activities including a kids tractor pull, kids rides, pie eating contest, cardboard boat races, coronation of the Blueberry Queen and Princess, concessions, arts and crafts, live music plus spectacular fireworks on Saturday night.

Sunday includes a polka mass at 10 am, chicken dinner at 11 am, parade at 12:15 p.m., kids rides, games, pie eating contest, arts and crafts, live music, concessions and a Grand Prize Raffle Drawing totaling $6,000 Cash Prizes at 7:00 p.m.

The Iron River Lions Club Blueberry Festival Committee ask that people do not bring pets and do not leave children or pets in unattended cars.

The Blueberry Festival includes a swimming beach at Moon Lake Park where the festival takes place.

The Iron River Lions Club Blueberry Festival is located at Moon Lake Park in Iron River.

For a complete list of the festival activities and more information please visit www.irlions.com or call 715-372-4045.