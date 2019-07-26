Brewers Come to Duluth For Minnesota Brewers Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – To Kick off All Pints North Fest weekend brewers from across Minnesota were at the DECC for the 8th Annual Minnesota Brewers Conference.

Brewers had the chance to hear from national and local guest speakers from the brewing industry.

During the breakout sessions attendees learned more about brewing operations, marketing, and much more.

In total, the event brought in thirty exhibitors to share information on products and services.

“Brewing is not a learn one thing and then you’re done process. It’s an ongoing process for a lot of people. It’s a really easy way for brewers in Minnesota to send their staff to an event that is local and get some exposure to a lot of practices that are going on in the industry,” said Executive Director of Minnesota Craft

All Pints North Fest is being held from 3 to 7 pm tomorrow at Bayfront Festival Park.