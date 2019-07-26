Bruce Hagen, Former Superior Mayor, Dies at 73

SUPERIOR, Wis. – According to city officials, former Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen has died at the age of 73.

Hagen served a total of five terms with the City of Superior.

He first served as mayor from 1975 to 1987 and was reelected in 2011 where he served until his retirement in April 2017.

Hagen announced prior to stepping down that he had been diagnosed with a terminal lung disease and in June he announced he had just completed 45 radiation treatments.

He told Fox 21 in 2016 that his poor health made it difficult to do his job as Mayor.

“My passion is gone. I am peopled out and I am approaching 50 years in high level stressful positions that has affected my health.”

Hagen had accomplished much throughout his career including helping to secure funding for the reconstruction of Belknap Street, a project that was completed this summer, and leading the development of Barker’s Island.

State Rep. Nick Milroy (D-WI) released a statement today saying, “Mayor Hagen was a man that loved his community, and was a committed public servant. Today is a sad day for all the citizens that benefitted from his service as mayor. My heartfelt condolences to his wife and family. May he Rest in Peace.”

There is no word at this time on when funeral services will be held.