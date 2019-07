Coaches Corner: Dave Sabick

For this week's segment, we get a preview of this weekend's FortuneBaynia II.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from Heavy on Wrestling’s Dave Sabick as he previews this weekend’s FortuneBaynia II, taking place at Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, MN. Among those expected to attend are WCW icon Sting, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former WWE champion Aberto Del Rio.