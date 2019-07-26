Edina Boys Reel in 6-Foot Sturgeon

(FOX 9) – A couple of Edina boys wrangled what appears to be a six-foot-long sturgeon right out of Minnehaha Creek.

After seeing the fish sitting on the creek bottom for weeks, 12-year-old Mac Hoekstra came up with a plan to lasso the fish.

“I just have seen in fishing shows when they land sharks, they do it that way,” he says. “And when we’d go down and grab its tail, it wouldn’t move so that’s when I started thinking, ‘Well if we can get this close, I think this can work.’”

Another boy, 14-year-old Owen Sanderson jumped in, got the rope around its tail, and wrangled it to shore.

“It’s good to see that fish released into the river where it can spawn because they do spawn, especially in the St. Croix,” says Mario Travaline of the DNR. “It would be good to do that where it can contribute to future generations of that fish.”

The DNR did try a couple of times, but she’s getting pretty smart, most likely not enjoying the attention. “We had our one shot, we didn’t get it, and maybe it will show up again. Maybe it’s going to do its thing and maybe swim back into mystery. We’ll be keeping an eye on it.”

Now that the kids have had fun with the fish, the DNR is asking everyone to leave it alone. It actually stresses the fish out. Eventually, the DNR hopes to transport the fish safely back to the river.

