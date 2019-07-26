Girl Scouts Struck by Lightning in Boundary Waters, Rescue Underway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is working to rescue a party of Girl Scouts struck by lightning on Knife Lake in the Boundary Waters.

They tell us the entire six-person party experienced the strike, but two are experiencing acute symptoms that have officials concerned.

The Rescue Squad has ground and paddle teams on their way to the scene, and the Minnesota State Patrol has deployed a fixed wing aircraft to pinpoint the party’s position, as well as a helicopter to go at first light Saturday.

The Army National Guard has been contacted but they were unable to deploy a Blackhawk this evening.