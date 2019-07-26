Golfers Show Support for CASDA at “Socks For Survivors” Golf Scramble

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A few golfers squeezed in some tee time at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, while also supporting a good cause and rocking some of their wackiest socks.

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse hosted its 8th Annual Socks for Survivors Golf Scramble.

The annual event was created to bring attention to the fact that some survivors flee abusive situations with only the clothes on their backs.

So socks have become a necessity to help those people in need.

The organization says they are appreciative for the support from the community.

“To have these community events where we actually have people from the Duluth-Superior area coming to participate in our mission and to help financially is so important on so many levels,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Jill Hinners.

Casda expects to raise five thousand dollars in the scramble.

Sock and cash donations are always welcome.