Hailey Kontny to be Inducted into Superior HS Hall of Fame

The former Spartans basketball star is currently on the girls basketball coaching staff.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior High School announced their 2019 Hall of Fame class which includes former basketball standout Hailey Kontny.

She is the second-leading scorer in school history and continued her strong play at the Universtiy of Wisconsin-Superior, winning UMAC Player of the Year honors three years in a row. Kontny now serves on the Spartans coaching staff with her father.

Other honorees are Pat O’Brien, Cara Pond, Toby Heytens, Bud Brand and the 1986 Superior football team.