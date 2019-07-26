Legion Act fills Eligibility dates, Allows all Veterans to join American Legion

Earlier this week, Congress passed a bipartisan bill called the “Legion” Act which would allow all veterans to join the American Legion.

Before, vets who weren’t involved in hostile conflicts like the cold war, were not eligible to join.

“Now we really get to say, come join us. Come join the community that we provide. Come take advantage of our services. Let us honor you as a veteran no matter when you served because a veteran to us is a veteran,” Post 345 Legion Public Affairs Officer, Jason Rolfe says.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill later this week.