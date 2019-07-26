Lumberjacks Boys Hockey Tops Hilltoppers in Summer Classic Opening Round

Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – The High School Summer Classic kicked off on Friday afternoon at Mars Lakeview Arena, but the hosts Hilltoppers were unable to start the tournament with a win, as Bemidji got the 4-2 win in the opening round.

Dakota Oman scored both goals for the Hilltoppers. Duluth Marshall will play Saturday afternoon in the consolation round, and the tournament continues throughout the weekend.

