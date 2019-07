Mistakes Plague Huskies as Border Cats Split Series

Five errors would doom the Huskies as they fall to the Border Cats.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite out-hitting Thunder Bay 9-7, the Duluth Huskies would strand too many runners as they take the home loss against the Border Cats 7-3 Friday night at Wade Stadium.

Channy Ortiz and Kyle Jacobsen each had two hits for the Huskies, who will look to bounce back Saturday night as they open a three-game road series against Waterloo.