Paddle The Brule River, A Clear, Cool & Spring Fed Waterway

Experience Picturesque Beauty Or Aggressive Rapids With Brule River Canoe & Kayak Rental

BRULE, Wisc. — In this weeks Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott kayak down the world-famous Brule River. It’s known as a gem among the waterways of the Upper Midwest. Flowing 50 miles north into Lake Superior, the River provides consistent spring fed water through the Brule River State Forest. (It’s cool and refreshing)! Experience the picturesque beauty of the upper Brule or feel the exhilaration while being challenged on the more aggressive lower Brule’s 80+ rapids. Novice trips are a breeze and the Brule is a haven for anglers after the wily trout.

Watch the video above for the exciting and entertaining adventure Fox 21 took. They dropped their cars off at the end landing and were picked up by the shuttle. They were then taken to the put in point and outfitted with kayaks, canoes, life jackets and more. They took the trip from Winneboujou to Brule HWY 2, it’s a 1.5 hour trip with both flat waters and Class I-II rapids. It was Brett Scott’s first time and the experience was outstanding. There are various other trips offered, with flat paddling only options as well. The trips range from 1 hour to 3 days and skill levels from first time beginners to advanced.

A1 Trip – Stones Bridge to Winneboujou (Easiest)

9 miles | 4 hours

Easiest

Pass by Cedar Island, the summer White House for Calvin Coolidge. See the island and what brought five presidents to the Brule.

A2 Trip – Stones Bridge to Brule (Intermediate)

16 miles | 5-6 hours

Intermediate

This trip is a combination of the A1 and B1 trips. See Cedar Island, pass by the DNR campground, and paddle a class II rapids.

B1 Trip – Winneboujou to Town of Brule (Intermediate)

4 miles | 1-3 hours

Intermediate

This trip has 5 rapids, one of which is class II. This trip also passes by the DNR campground.

D2 Trip – Pine Tree to Hwy #13 (Intermediate to Advanced)

10 miles | 3-5 hours

Intermediate to Advanced

This trip has the most challenging whitewater of the river and provides plenty of exciting challenges.

YOU CAN ALSO GO FROM HWY 13 to LAKE SUPERIOR, with Class I-II rapids.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND PICTURES

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR TRIP (Payment is due at arrival) or call (715) 372-4983.