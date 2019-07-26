Minnesota Ballet Shows Off Talents

30 students showed off their talents learned so far from their summer camps

DULUTH, Minn.- Thirty Minnesota School of Ballet students showed off their talents they learned from their summer classes in front of family and friends today outside of the main Duluth Public Library.

From tap, to jazz, students from Minnesota and around the country learned all sorts of dance moves during the class.

Organizers say seeing the dancers be themselves and be free on stage is what matters.

“It means that impossible art is possible. That you see these young people that are going to be the future of our art form and the future of our community, the future of our world really expressing themselves, having confidence and just exploring who they are and I couldn’t have a greater joy than that”, said Robert Gardner.

For more information on how you can join the ballet, click here.