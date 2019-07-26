Shooting in Virginia Leaves One Man Injured

Victim air-lifted to Duluth, his condition unknown at this time

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A man was shot in the head Friday night in Virginia.

Just after 7:00 p.m., the Virginia Police Department responded to the report of a shooting on the 800 Block of 6th Avenue South.

Upon arrival at the scene, Virginia officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the Essentia Health Hospital and later air-lifted to Duluth. The condition of the gunshot victim is unknown at this time.

The Virginia Police Department tells us they are looking to question 30-year-old Luke Mathias Erkkila in connection to the shooting.

It is not believed that there is any ongoing threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement has said they will provide more information when it becomes available.