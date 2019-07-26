Thomas The Train Stops In Duluth

Thomas The Train and his friend Percy are in Duluth the next two weekends

DULUTH, Minn.- The North Shore Scenic Railroad is the only place in the Midwest where you will see not only Thomas the Tank, but also his good friend Percy as the Steam Tour continues.

Families and kids packed the enterance to see Thomas roll in, get pictures with him, and also play some games while waiting for his arrival.

Organizers say everything comes to a complete stop once these two pull up.

“The best part is when the engine pulls in to the station, every kid smiles, everything stops, all the attention focuses on either Thomas or Percy when they arrive. It’s just wonderful to see every kids face light up”, said Ken Buehler, Executive Director of Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

Thomas the Tank and Percy will be at the North Shore Scenic Railroad this weekend and the next. For more details, click here.