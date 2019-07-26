Three Charged in Connection to Eckles Township Homicide

1/3 Daniel Linde

2/3 Darren Stebe

3/3 Kristi Trisco

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Three individuals are facing charges in connection to two bodies found in Eckles Township earlier this year.

According to Beltrami County Attorney, David Hanson, two of the suspects are facing charges of Aiding an Offender after the fact.

A third suspect has also been charged with two counts of second degree murder for the killing of Adam Thorpe and Jason McDonough.

According to reports, authorities were investigating a missing person’s case and found the remains of two individuals in a fire pit while executing a search warrant at a residence in Eckles Township in February.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as belonging to Adam P. Thorpe, 39, of Maple Grove and Jason McDonough, 41, of Superior.

According to court records, Daniel Linde was arraigned earlier this week on two counts of aiding an offender after the fact.

The second suspect, Darren Stebe will be arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder on July 31.

The third suspect, Kristi Trisco, has also been charged with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact.