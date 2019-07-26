Two Harbors Robotics Team Raises Money to Visit NASA Space Center

The First Lego League are representing Minnesota at Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Middle school robotics students are riding a high after winning a state–wide competition, and now they’re preparing for a trip that’s going to be out of this world- they’re going to NASA!

The ‘First Lego League’ is getting a behind the scenes tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX.

The competition paid for 5 of the 8 members to go, so the team has spent the last week helping bag groceries at Super One in Two Harbors to raise funds and pay for the other 3 members to join them.

“It seems really happy for me that people believe in us, that we can do this and that we can go; I’m most looking forward to the plane ride. It seems like a lot of fun. I’ve only been on a plane once before, this is only going to be my second time,” team member Padmé Bata said.

The team raised the money they needed for the trip in just two days, but the fund-raising didn’t stop.

All additional money raised will go to starting a junior robotics team in Two Harbors.