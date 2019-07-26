Wussow’s Concert Cafe Celebrates 20 Years in West Duluth

The coffee shop formerly known as Beaner's Central celebrates a a milestone anniversary.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coffee and music lovers can celebrate a milestone anniversary in West Duluth this weekend.

Wussow’s Concert Café, formerly Beaner’s Central, is partying for its 20th birthday. The owner invited bands that played at the café when it first opened to celebrate just how far it’s come.

“It’s amazing it’s been 20 years. It’s so great to see friends from 20 years ago and two weeks ago. It’s fantastic,” cafe owner Jason Wussow said.

The celebration continues Saturday with even more music and memories. The café is collaborating with other businesses on Central Avenue for a full day of events.