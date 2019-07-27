8th Annual All Pints North Festival

The festival featured 120 breweries and cideries, games,and of course plenty of beer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Beer and cider drinkers from around the region assembled at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth for All Pints North.

This year, a new layout of tents in a circle around the park allowed for what some were saying was an even better atmosphere than before.

“The sense of community it’s especially now that they completely reorganized the space everyone is just sitting and talking rather than just drinking constantly it’s nice to get that brewery feeling where everyone loves each other but now everyone is together and we can all talk to each other,” said Liz Fox who has attended almost every All Pints North.

The Friday before the festival each year the brewers hold a conference to talk about innovation and quality standards in Minnesota brews.

They say this is a great example of how the brewing industry works together.

“The beer culture is a little bit different although we are technically competing it’s a very collaborative industry. We are all good friends. Any time I have an issue or a question I can go ahead and call up another brewer and no one is upset to answer that,” said Kayla Brogna, the lead brewer at Voyageur Brewing Company.