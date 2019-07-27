Man Dies After Being Submerged in St. Louis River in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A man is dead after being submerged in the St. Louis River near the CN Railway Ore Docks in West Duluth.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:16 p.m., officials responded to a call of a man who had been reported trespassing on CN property near the ore docks.

The man was reported to be exhibiting odd behavior when police arrived to check on him.

He entered the water and never resurfaced.

The Duluth Fire Department located the man and brought him to shore.

He was transported by Mayo Ambulance to a Duluth area hospital.

Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the man ultimately died in the hospital.

The man is estimated to be about 45-years-old, but a positive identification is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.