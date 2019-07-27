Paddlemania on the St. Louis River

Dozens of expert and newbie kayakers get to experience the white water of the St. Louis River.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kayakers from the US and Canada rode the St. Louis River in Carlton for Paddlemania this weekend.

Every year the Thomson Dam is opened wider releasing more water for maximum fun and extra flow for kayakers.

It has several different paddling events for all levels and it is all about enjoying people’s company.

“I like the camaraderie it’s competitive and everyone is here to push each other and have fun and there’s a big party afterwards and you know it’s fun in the sun and a pretty river and a great time to share whitewater with you friends,” said Cliff Langley, the event organizer of Paddlemania.

Kayaking is all about how well an individual does but as one experienced paddler says, it is so much more than just being by himself.

“Kayaking is a singular sport. You’re in your own boat you’re paddling your own boat but it’s really a team effort for safety and stoke as well if you’re nervous for a rapid and have a big group of people cheering you on for support it just makes it,” said Clint Massey, who has been kayaking for five years.

The full Paddlemania goes through Sunday with a team rafting event where paddlers of every skill level will be led down the St. Louis River by a guide to experience the rapids.