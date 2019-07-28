Car Show and Swap Meet Crosses Finish Line

The meet is the largest in northern Minnesota and is held each year on the last weekend of July at the Itasca County fairgrounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – People from all over the country met in Grand Rapids this weekend for the annual Car Show and Swap Meet.

“I don’t think people realizes how fun it is living up north or what really goes on and there’s really quite a few things especially grand rapids is really an art capital of the area,” says Sandra Peterson of Big Fork.

As they do each year, hundreds of vendors and dozens of cars attended, but this event is so much more than just car show says one vendor who is a Hibbing native and specializes in jewelry from the 20s and 30s.

“A lot of people think it’s a car show and don’t realize that there’s quality antiques here and so I like to come here and touch and feel people who never see this stuff they will never see this because the collection I bring is almost 20 years of amassing it.” said Michelle Chez, an antique jewelry dealer.

Other vendors are local from Grand Rapids and love that there is such a wide range of people coming to town.

“I meet people I know and serve them food and meet so many people from all over I mean people as they come to my stand I ask them where are you from it’s amazing all over the United States,” says Diane Schuster of Schuster’s Concessions.

For those who are showing cars, they say it is all about allowing people to enjoy new memories and maybe even remember ones that are sparked by seeing an old car.

“Having people appreciate it because these things they don’t build them like this anymore and it’s just a lot of fun to see people and share that history,” says Studebaker owner Don Tomlinson.

Others joked that they might be as old as the cars themselves.

“Because they are our age. We like old cars, I’ve had a lot of them myself and I just love looking at them, and so do I, they’re great,” says Sandra Peterson and Buzz Sharp both of Big Fork.

This year the last day was rainy, but according to vendors the weekend was a huge success with thousands of people coming through.