Hermantown Native Sundbom Wins 93rd Annual Arrowhead Championship

Sunday's win gives Taylor Sundbom his third Arrowhead title.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the 93rd annual Arrowhead Classic was held at Ridgeview Country Club.

The field started with 127 participants and by Sunday morning they were down to just four, then the championship set up two local guys against each other.

Duluth’s Matt Mellin and Hermantown’s Taylor Sundbom battled each other but in the end, Sundbom defeated the defending champ to win his third Arrowhead with a score of 5–4.

“It feels good, especially against a great player like Matt [Mellin]. It’s really tough to beat him. And this morning, I had a really difficult match against Ben Wrazidlo. We played against each other in high school and he didn’t make it easy either. I knew it was going to be a battle, it was going to take me at my best to be able to beat him. He’s a phenomenal player and we’ve played together basically every day so we know each other’s game very well,” Sundbom said.