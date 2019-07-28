Thomas the Train Wraps up First Weekend in the Northland

Thomas the Train is just as popular as ever, with a slight dip in attendance thanks to weather.

DULUTH, Minn.- A famous and friendly train is wrapping up his first weekend at the Duluth Depot.

Thomas the Tank Engine has taken over the north shore scenic railroad.

It’s such a big deal, people travel here from all over the United States and Canada to meet Thomas and his friend Percy for a ride up the North Shore.

Railroad officials say Sunday’s attendance was a bit lower than normal because of the rain, but overall the weekend was another success.

“There are people who literally plan their summer vacations going from Thomas event to Thomas event to Thomas event. They are groupies of Thomas, they’re families, they travel and they love the event,” North Shore Scenic Railroad general manager Ken Buehler said.

Thomas’ visit continues Monday morning with a sensory friendly train event before one more weekend, which is already expected to break a record number of visitors.