Wolfpack Hosts Second Annual Lax at the Lake

The tournament served as a way to give teams extra practice before the offseason and as a fundraiser for the Duluth lacrosse team.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend was the 2nd annual Lax at the Lake tournament, hosted by the Duluth Wolfpack.

This year’s tournament featured five teams from across Minnesota. Saturday was round robin play, giving each team the chance to play four games. The teams were then seeded and played bracket format on Sunday to determine the winner.

The tournament served as a way for some teams to get some extra practice in before the offseason and Duluth also used it as a way to raise some more money for the program.

“See what else we can put into the program, the development, help the youth association, whatever it amounts to. Help get more kids in, we really want to try to recruit more kids. If we can use some of the funds from this and help out getting more players to come in, get exposure, maybe some guys just see the tournament. If they’re around, hanging out, maybe they can get more guys. We’re always trying to get more players interested in lacrosse,” Wolfpack head coach Scott Wishart said.