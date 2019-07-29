Bar Raising Money for Struggling or Homeless Veterans

Oliver, Wis. – A local bar in Wisconsin is once again raising money for veterans in Need.

This Saturday, El Dorado Bar and grill will be hosting a full day of festivities to benefit veterans.

Guests can join in on the fun for the Fourth annual Walk for the fallen or horseshoe tournament.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans of Duluth.

“Veterans are so much in need. The government doesn’t take care of all of them the way we want them to,” said El Dorado Bar owner Todd Pfeffer.

“The need is growing and hopefully people see that and they want to help as well.”

The festivities begin on Saturday at 8 am at El Dorado in Oliver, Wisconsin.