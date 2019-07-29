BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Moose Lake

​

ST. PAUL (Press Release) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened this afternoon in the Carlton County city of Moose Lake.

Members of the Carlton County Consolidated Emergency Response Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. today were serving felony warrants at a residence in Hillside Terraces Mobile Home Park in Moose Lake. The warrants were related to an open investigation into a recent incident allegedly involving the subject.

Law enforcement deployed a flashbang and made entry into the home. At one point one member of the law enforcement team discharged their firearm, striking the subject. Law enforcement and paramedics provided medical aid at the scene. The subject was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake and then taken by air ambulance to Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. No one else was injured during the incident.

The BCA will determine through its investigation whether any video of the incident was captured.

The Moose Lake and Cloquet police departments, Carlton and Pine County sheriff’s offices, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Cloquet Fire District Paramedics provided assistance at the scene.

The BCA is in the very early stages of its investigation. The BCA will release additional information, including the names of the persons involved, and any public information related to the recent incident, in the coming days as its investigation processes and once the initial round of interviews is complete.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office for review.