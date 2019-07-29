Coffee Conversation: Preparations Underway for City on the Hill Music Festival

The City on the Hill Music Festival is Happening August 2 - 3 at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Tickets are now on sale for the annual City on the Hill Music Festival.

The event was created five years ago after organizers realized there wasn’t a Christian music festival being offered in the region.

Twin Ports Entertainment helped bring this dream to a reality.

Niki Corbin with Life 97.3 stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the upcoming festival and how tickets can be purchased.

Family games along with dozens of food vendors will be set up for the two-day event at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

Life 97.3 is proud to showcase Skillet on Friday night, August 2. Bethel Music will be headlining Saturday, August 3.

Also confirmed are Zach Williams, Danny Gokey, Big Daddy Weave, Sidewalk Prophets, and many other talented artists.

Ticket locations:

Life 97.3 Studios – 1101 East Central Entrance – Duluth

Shining Light Bookstore – 2228 Mountain Shadow Drive – Duluth

Inspirations Bookstore – 1200 South Pokegama Avenue, #150 – Grand Rapids

Groups of 15 or more: contact Walt Aplin at 218-591-5268 for special pricing

Click here to purchase tickets online.