Duluth Fire Department Local 101 Looks to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA

The Annual Fill the Boot Campaign is Happening July 29 - 31

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s time once again to help Duluth Fire Department Local 101 ‘Fill the Boot.’

The annual fundraising campaign supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association, raising critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

The dedicated men and women of Duluth Fire Department take to the streets every summer raising money that create opportunities for people right in their community impacted by neuromuscular disease.

In the last 5 years, members of Duluth firefighter Local 101 have volunteered countless hours and have raised over $209,000.

Duluth Firefighters will be set up at intersections across the city with boots in hand asking pedestrians, driving, visitor and other passersby to make a donation to MDA beginning Monday July 29 and continuing through Wednesday July 31 between the hours of 3 – 6 p.m.

Collection locations:

· Central Entrance and Arlington Avenue

· Woodland Avenue and Arrowhead Road

· Lake Avenue and Railroad Street

· 40th Avenue West and Grand Avenue

· Duluth Fire Station 6 in Lakeside

· Duluth Fire Station 10 in Gary

“We are thrilled to be working with the Duluth Fire Department and Local 101 for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Executive Director, Gina Olson. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Duluth and greater St Louis County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Duluth’s Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.

Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including a multidisciplinary MDA Care Center at Essentia in Duluth, as well as University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and Gillette Children’s Specialty in St Paul.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation online.