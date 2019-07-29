Filling the Boots for Muscular Distrophy

Monday kicked off the boot filling on six busy streets around Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – For 13 years now Duluth firefighters have been on busy street corners filling the boot once a summer in support of the Muscular Distrophy Association (MDA).

Monday kicked off the boot filling on six busy streets around Duluth.

Each year the Duluth Fire Department raises on average $40,000 from the boot fillings.

Along with organizations statewide, money benefits programs locally such as the Essentia Multi-Disciplinary care center along with a special summer camp for kids with muscle-debilitating diseases.

“When you see the camp and what the kids get to do at camp it gives them a week of normalcy. The camp they get to go to is 100% wheelchair accessible so just the smiles and the interactions we get to have with them is awesome,” said Chris Orman a firefighter with the Duluth Fire Department.

The MDA helps adults as well who are diagnosed with ALS and the money given in the boots can help go to developing solutions for people dealing with debilitating diseases.

“I got into working for the MDA having a family member pass away from ALS there are treatments that are available now and so much more on the horizon so I think it’s really just building hope and providing strength,” said Anya Moran the development specialist for the MDA.

Over the three Fill the Boot days more than 150 firefighters and volunteers will be out on the corners in Duluth.

For one firefighter, it makes him happy to be part of the community.

“It’s very humbling that we have this many good people in this area. It’s real nice because you just saw somebody donate money and it just makes me smile,” said Orman.

Firefighters will be out on intersections through Wednesday at these locations throughout Duluth:

• Central Entrance and Arlington Avenue

• Woodland Avenue and Arrowhead Road

• Lake Avenue and Railroad Street

• 40th Avenue West and Grand Avenue

• Duluth Fire Station 6 in Lakeside

• Duluth Fire Station 10 in Gary