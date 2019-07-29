Fox 21 Goes to Summer Camp

Sam Ali and Alexandra Burnley stopped by UWS in Superior for the Little Yellow Jackets Summer Camp.

The educational summer camp is wrapping up their eight week adventure.

The kids were able to learn about how the sports and news departments work.

Counselors say, planning different activities like this allows the kids to learn about the different opportunities they have when they grow up.

“To kinda teach them about different programs and things that are available to them here at the school and out in the world in general. It was fun for them, we had a lot of fun questions to ask about news,” Assistant Counselor, Nathaniel Ballard says.

The camp will wrap things up with a “kid’s triathlon” next week.